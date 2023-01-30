DUI Driver Tries To Escape From Hospital

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Moorhead man involved in a drunk driving crash tries to escape from authorities at the hospital.

Highway Patrol says 46-year-old Alan Walker crashed head-on into a vehicle on Cass County 81 near Hickson around 1 a.m.

He fled to his house in rural Clay County.

Sheriff’s deputies found him and took him to Sanford in Fargo where he was arrested for DUI.

While being treated, Walker tried to escape but was stopped by a highway patrol trooper.

He was cleared and taken to the Cass County Jail for DUI, DUI refusal, driving under suspension, criminal vehicular injury, duty in accident involving injury and escape.

The people in the other vehicle had non-life threatening injuries.