Five People Indicted on Child Abuse Charges on Red Lake Indian Reservation

BEMIDJI, Minn. (KVRR) — Five people are indicted for multiple child abuse charges including torture and neglect on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

According to court documents, 40-year-old Trina Johnson directed the torture, neglect and abuse of a child in her custody through foster care.

The abuse happening between January 1, 2021 and April 29, 2022.

Four others are accused of taking part in the abuse including Bertram Lussier, Jr and three of Trina’s sisters: Bobbi, Ellie and Patricia Johnson.

The abuse included starvation and assaults resulting in serious and substantial physical, mental and emotional harm.

Trina Johnson is charged with one count each of child torture, child neglect and assault.

The four others are charged with child neglect.

Four of the five made their initial appearances last Friday.