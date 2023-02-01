Mexican Village Downtown Fargo Location Closes For Good, Established in 1970

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Mexican Village, one of downtown Fargo’s oldest restaurants, has closed.

In a Facebook post, Mexican Village announcing its location at 814 Main Avenue, which was established in 1970, is closed as of today.

The post says the restaurant will “consolidate operations” at its much newer 45th Street South location.

There were long lines and waiting lists for a table at the downtown dining icon for most of its first three decades.

But the popularity of the Mexican food hot spot has declined in recent years.

The post says the property is available for lease as a fully-furnished restaurant or for any other purpose.