LIVE: Show Your Love With A Singing Valentine

Great Plains Harmony is selling Singing Valentines

Give your love a Valentine’s Gift they’re sure to remember for a long time.

You can send a quartet to sing your sweetheart a love song on Valentine’s Day.

They performed live in studio on the KVRR morning show.

Each song comes with a single rose and a personalized card.

Ken Frank has been singing to surprised Valentine’s for a dozen years.

He says it’s fun seeing people’s reactions, even if they’re a little embarrassed.

In fact, the group needs more men to help spread the love around ever Valentine’s Day.

He adds, “We are trying to rebuild our membership since COVID. Numbers have been down. We’re asking guys, if you are interested at all in singing, come check us out sometime because we are always having open auditions and we have a lot of fun as a group.”

Click here or call 701-552-0410 to order a Singing Valentine.