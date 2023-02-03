LIVE: Revving The Engines At Monster Jam

They’re revving their engines at the Fargodome this weekend.

I got to sit in and start up Earth Shaker, one of the 8 trucks putting on a show at Monster Jam this Saturday.

Monster Jam drivers say they can go 70-plus miles per hour and jump 30 feet in the air in their massive trucks.

They say the Fargodome is one of the better Monster Jam arenas, and the drivers can get some big air.

That also leads to some big brags.

Earth Shaker driver Travis England says, “We like to get a lot of big air so there’s gonna be a lot of wow moments and wow factors. But you’re gonna have to watch out for Earth Shaker, Megalodon, El Torro and Grave Digger this weekend But I am gonna dig Grave Digger’s grave this weekend.”

There are two shows on Satuday, at 1:00 and 7:00 p.m., plus a pit party at 10:30 a.m. You can still buy tickets online or at the door tomorrow.