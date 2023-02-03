NDSU Women’s Basketball: Bison Freshman Becoming Key Contributors

NDSU Freshman Have Played Key Roles This Season

FARGO–

The NDSU Bison Women’s basketball team currently sits second in the Summit League standings.

Coach Jory Collins has noticed the impact of two key freshman additions.

“Elle Evans and Abby Graham both have had some huge moments for us,” said Collins.

The freshman impact is evident for the Bison. Coming into this weekend’s matchups, the Bison sit second in the Summit League standings.

A big reason for their success this season are Elle Evans and Abby Graham. For Evans, it starts with confidence.

“So far my confidence has grown a lot, and I credit that a lot to my coaches,” said Evans. “Coming in, I did not really know what to expect, but after being here and kind of learning my role, I kind of say that my confidence is one of the biggest things that has grown.”

That confidence for Evans makes her one of the best freshman in the Summit League so far this season. Ahead of their showdowns with their South Dakota rivals, Evans led all Summit League freshman in points per game with just over 12, and with 24 total blocks.

Heaven Hamling understands the pressure that comes with being a freshman.

“When you come in as a freshman its ‘oh, am i going to get playing time…am i going to be able to do this…am i going to be able to play at this level?’ So, I think at first it is kind of a shell shock, but they are settling in really well and they fit in really well with our offense and our defense,” said Hamling.

Abby Graham is making her impact felt as well. She has hit the double digit scoring mark four times this season, including a career-high 22 points vs Denver in January. But, with Graham, coach Collins emphasizes patience with her game.

“Abby Graham has been a little bit more of a rollercoaster,” said Collins. “Up and down like almost all freshmen are, but her highs have been really high and she has made some huge impacts in huge games.”

The freshman duo are thriving so far this season and their teammates are noticing their immense growth.

“They have all grown so much,” said junior guard Abby Schulte. “Especially defensively. It is hard to get those concepts down early in the year, but as you play games and the more you get time and opportunities, I think you just grow and they have done a really good job of growing on the defensive and offensive end”

Senior forward Taylor Brown shares the same sentiment.

“Our freshmen have picked up on things extremely fast, faster than I expected,” said Brown. “Elle [Evans] and Abby Graham have built some really good roles and great roles as freshmen. I Just told them yesterday what our goals are [and] hopefully we all get on the same page for those.”

After a great start to her freshman campaign, Evans prepares to continue forward, playing at her pace.

“Playing fast is the way I like to play,” said Evans. “So, whenever we are out being able to go in transition, that is the best way to play,”

The NDSU Bison (8-3) take on the SDSU Jackrabbits (12-0) on Saturday, February 4, at 1 pm. The game will stream on ESPN+