Volunteers sleep outside to raise money, awareness for the homeless and veterans

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Organizations are taking advantage of the cold weather to raise money.

People upset there was no bingo at the Moorhead American Legion quickly started smiling once they found out instead they could help the less fortunate. The F-M Legion Riders are putting layers on to raise awareness for the homeless and veterans.

“Tonight and tomorrow night they’ll be sleeping outside. They have tents out back. We have trailers. People can just drive through and drop off food donations,” Golden Drive Founder Sue Baron said.

With temperatures in the negatives during a big portion of the week, the event is properly called Freezin’ For A Reason. Money raised will be split between Golden Drive and the Honor Flight. Food and clothing donations will be given to Golden Drive. Spartan Nash donated a trailer for frozen and refrigerated food. There are also plenty of silent auction items with final bids needing to be in by 11:30 Sunday. There will also be a breakfast fundraiser Sunday from 8:30 to noon.

Golden Drive works with local businesses to make sure those in need get the things they need.

“Cass-Clay Creamery, they’re already helping out a lot of our shelters. We’ve tried working that out. This week, they’re going to also be helping out the emergency food pantry,” Baron said.

Baron says she heard from Dakota High School that one in five of their students are homeless. They opened The Source to bring kids the donations Golden Drive takes in.

“It’s clothing, it’s food, it’s hygiene, it’ll all kinds of things and they can go in and they can get,” Baron explained.

No matter what time of the year it is, there are people that need help and plenty of people giving their time to make sure they get it.

If you couldn’t make it to the event, you can donate to Golden Drive by clicking here.