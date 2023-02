Jacks Beat Bison; NDSU Suffers First Home Loss of Season

South Dakota Women's Basketball Beats NDSU in Fargo

FARGO– South Dakota State defeated North Dakota State in women’s basketball Saturday afternoon. After the Bison took a 23-18 lead into the second quarter, the Jackrabbits outscored the Bison 18-3 in the second quarter and ran away with the 82-54 win. SDSU is now 13-0 in conference and the Bison suffer their first home loss of the season.