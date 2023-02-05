Drekker Brewing Company celebrates fifth annual Fargo Hotdish Festival

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Thirteen of the best restaurants in Fargo were invited to the Drekker Brewing Company to celebrate a midwestern classic: hotdish.

“A lot of restaurants from downtown, West Fargo. Some people who have been here numerous times, Luna, Blackbird Pizza, some new people, Unicorn Park, which will be a new restaurant going into Brewhalla, which we are very excited about, they are here. Marge’s Diner, a new restaurant. We just try to find restaurants that a crowd pleaser for the Fargo area and bring them in.” says Carly Montplaisir, Event Director, Drekker Brewing Co.

Visitors dressed up in hotdish attire and were excited to savor the tasty treat.

Each individual was given a free sample of hotdish, a free beer, and a vote for their favorite one.

Drekker Brewing Company will soon be adding a food and entertainment wonderland in early 2023.

“We are excited that Brewhalla will be opening up soon, our new expansion. We are going to have lots of local businesses in our markets and we are really excited for everyone to come see it soon.” says Montplaisir

The festival is a great opportunity for people to come together despite the long and cold winter.

“I just think that winter is hard in this area. So, it’s fun to have an event in February to bring people together. They are sick of sitting around inside and they want to do something fun and what better way to bring people together than comfort food. So, it’s always fun to have this event this time of year.” says Montplaisir

Some of the winners this year included: 701 as Grand Champion, Blackbird Woodfire for the Best-Looking Station and Marge’s Dinner for Best Overall hotdish.