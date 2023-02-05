Staples, Minnesota Man Killed in Snowmobile Crash When Track Becomes Dislodged

STAPLES, Minn. (KVRR) — A Staples, Minnesota man is dead after a snowmobile crash late Saturday afternoon in rural Staples.

Cass County, Minnesota Sheriff’s office was told about the crash just before 5 p.m.

Deputies and first responders arrived to find family and bystanders performing CPR on an adult male victim.

The 65-year-old man was thrown from his snowmobile when the track became dislodged, causing the machine to crash.

The man was wearing a helmet at the time.

An autopsy is being done by Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.