Cause Released of Elevator Fire in Edgeley Back In November

EDGELEY, N.D. (KFGO) — The cause of a fire that burned a grain elevator in Edgeley in south-central North Dakota is undetermined.

An investigator with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives led the investigation with assistance from the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

ATF says there was no sign of criminal activity related to the fire at the CHS Dakota Plains Ag elevator.

Fire departments from Edgeley, Lamoure and Kulm responded to the November 11 blaze.

No one was hurt in the fire.