Fargo City Commission votes to stop progress on proposed downtown pedestrian bridge

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — The Fargo City Commission votes to cancel a proposed pedestrian bridge that would’ve been built next to city hall.

Four concepts were presented last year with differing costs.

Commissioner Arlette Preston said she doesn’t think it’s worth getting people from one side of the street to the other with the bridge and Commissioner Denise Kolpack said the pedestrian bridge is not a priority.

Mayor Tim Mahoney was the only vote to continue on with the project.

He said the bridge over Second Street would be a pedestrian safety priority.