LIVE: Easy Big Game Party Recipes With Chef Vern

Vern Shellito has more than 30 years of experience in the meat business. He’s the creator of his own barbecue sauce, Que-Shack, and his own salsa, Midwest Finest Salsa Plus. So he knows a thing or two about good eats.

He shared some of that expertise live on the KVRR Morning Show, telling us how to make an easy Big Game party spread that’ll have mouths watering.

First, he showed us how you can make BBQ ribs in less than an hour. His secret is boiling them! Then, he explained why you want to avoid cocktail weenies for the big game and marinate easy frozen meatballs in barbecue sauce.

Finally, he taught us a super simple spicy cheese dip that will test the strength of your tortilla chips.

All of these recipes are easy to prepare, take less than an hour, and will stay delicious on low heat hours after kickoff. He walked us through a different recipe in each segment on the show.

You can buy Que-Shack barbecue sauce and Midwest Finest Salsa Plus in Fargo at Meats by John & Wayne and other local stores.

BBQ Rib Instructions:

-Take raw rack of ribs, remove skin on bone side of rack.

-Cut rack into sections of about 4 bones each.

-Put ribs in salted boiling water. Salt helps tenderize the meat. Bring water back to a boil and boil for 20 minutes. Boiling the ribs helps keep them juicy.

-Season ribs with your choice of dry seasoning.

-Bake on a cookie sheet in the oven at 350 degrees for 25 minutes.

-Put in crock pot, smother in BBQ sauce, leave at low heat

BBQ Meatball Instructions:

-Put frozen meatballs in crock pot. Meatballs soak in the flavor of the sauce better than cocktail weenies.

-Cover in BBQ sauce and heat up.

Spicy Salsa Dip Instructions:

-Brown 2 lbs. of hot pork sausage. Hot sausage has seasonings and helps season the dip.

-Pour in 32 oz. of salsa.

-Stir in entire block of Velveeta cheese cut into pieces.

-Mix together and serve immediately.