Paul Marquart confirmed by Senate as Minnesota Revenue Commissioner

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) – Former DFL State Representative Paul Marquart of Dilworth is unanimously confirmed by the Senate to become Minnesota’s Revenue Commissioner.

He was appointed by Governor Tim Walz December 21st and began serving January 2nd.

“In just my short time as commissioner, I’ve seen firsthand the dedication and integrity of the employees in this agency, and I look forward to building on the great work they’re doing every day and continuing to work together to fund the future for all of Minnesota,” Marquart said.

“As a former teacher, mayor, and legislator, Paul Marquart brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Department of Revenue. I’m grateful to have Paul by our side as we work to lower costs and deliver a tax system that works for all Minnesotans,” Walz said.

Marquart served 18 years in the Legislature on the House Taxes Committee including four years as its chair.