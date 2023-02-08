Williston Man Sentenced For Making Threats Against Fargo VA

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — A Williston man is sentenced to serve a year in federal prison for threatening employees at the Fargo VA Health Care System.

41-year-old Curtis Moran was arrested last June after he made several threatening phone calls.

Moran first called the White House Veteran’s Affairs Call Center and stated that he was going to kill his doctor.

He then called the Fargo VA twice and left voice messages stating he was going to stab and harm the doctor and shoot up the hospital.

Moran pleaded guilty in November to Threatening Interstate Communications.