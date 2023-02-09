Moorhead Man Indicted on First Degree Murder in Mother’s Death

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Clay County grand jury indicts James Kollie on several charges in connection with the December death of his mother in Moorhead, including first degree murder.

The 25-year-old was previously charged with 2nd-degree murder with intent in the December 1 stabbing death of 56-year-old Receia Kollie.

On Tuesday the grand jury brought back an indictment against him for first-degree murder with premeditation and second-degree murder with intent.

If convicted of the first-degree murder charge, Kollie would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

He has been arraigned with bail set at $2 million with conditions or $4 million without conditions.

Kollie’s attorney also filed a motion for an evaluation of his mental competency.