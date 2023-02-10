LIVE: Sports Betting Grows In ND Ahead Of Super Bowl

Dakota Nation Sportsbook Talks Rise Of Sports Betting, Super Bowl Prop Bets

The sports betting industry is exploding. The American Gaming Association says more than 50 million Americans are expected to bet $16 billion on the Super Bowl.

You can only legally bet on sports at tribal casinos in North Dakota.

The Dakota Nation Sportsbook in Dakota Magic Casino in Hankinson is celebrating its one-year anniversary with the Super Bowl.

Lead Sportsbook Supervisor LeeAnn Eastman says a lot of people come in to learn the basic of sports betting. Things like spreads and over/under bets.

But she says sports betting has grown a lot in North Dakota since they opened last year.

Eastman adds, “People that came in that were regulars in Las Vegas. They would always go there, but now they’re started coming to our sportsbook since we opened.”

The sportsbook is offering a plethora of different bets related to the Super Bowl. Find out more about what they’re offering for the big game in the video above.

Then, Adam asks her to critique his Super Bowl bets. He might not have made good decisions.