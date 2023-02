Taylor Van Winkle and the West Fargo Packers Win the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week

VAN WINKLE GOES INTO THE LAND OF THE GIANTS AND COMES AWAY WITH THE TOUGH LAYUP.

FARGO– The winner of the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week is Taylor Van Winkle of West Fargo. Van Winkle pump fakes, gets by her defender and connects on the tough layup in West Fargo’s win over the Sheyenne Mustangs.