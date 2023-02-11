Fargo Police honor Jason Moszer with a new memorial seven years after his death

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo police unveil a new memorial to honor fallen police officer Jason Moszer seven years after he was shot and killed while on duty.

Moszer was responding to a domestic violence call.

The new memorial honors Moszer and Frederick Alderman, who was also shot and killed on duty in July 1882.

Moszer’s family members, fellow officers and the community gathered at police headquarters to remember him.

After a prayer and moment of silence, Chief David Zibolski addressed the crowd.

“His character, commitment, selflessness and devotion to duty as a guardian of our community shall never be forgotten. May he continue to rest in peace with the knowledge that his service and actions will never be forgotten. Based on the members here today, not only our families and community out there, it’s a strong showing that we will never forget his sacrifice. Jason lives on everyday through our department team as they go about protecting our community and each other. In their actions and deeds, we honor Jason’s memory as we bestow blessings upon his family and friends,” Zibolski said.

They also dedicated a conference room and a workout routine named after Moszer.