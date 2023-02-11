Men’s Basketball: NDSU and UND Win At Home Saturday

FARGO– North Dakota State Men’s basketball took care of business Saturday afternoon hosting the Denver Pioneers. The Bison defeated the Pioneers 78-70. Boden Skunberg led the way for the Bison with a career-high, 30 points. Grant Nelson played an outstanding game finishing with 13 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists.

NDSU is now 8-6 in Summit League play and 11-15 overall on the season. The Bison have won two straight games and are now 7-4 on their homecourt. The heard now sits in third place in the Summit League standings.

In Grand Forks, North Dakota won in an overtime thriller over the Omaha Mavericks. After wins over Denver and Omaha, the once struggling Fighting Hawks have now won three straight games.

Matt Norman led North Dakota with 21 points. Jalun Trent finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

North Dakota has now climbed up to 8th in the Summit League with a conference record of 4-10 and an overall record of 10-17.