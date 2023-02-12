2018 Jail Death in Beltrami County Under Review By The AG’s Office

BELTRAMI CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Minnesota Attorney General’s office has been asked to assist in the review of an investigation into a 2018 death at Beltrami County Jail in Bemidji.

27-year-old Hardel Sherrell of Apple Valley collapsed and became unresponsive while in the presence of a corrections officer and a medical technician.

According to the family’s account, Sherrell had called to complain about maltreatment as well as severe back pain while in custody.

The sheriff says Sherrell died from an unknown medical condition.

Minnesota BCA finished its investigation last August and turned it over to Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson for consideration for criminal charges.

Hanson has asked the attorney general’s office to review the matter.

Sherrell was arrested for domestic violence in St. Paul which violated a prior conviction in Beltrami County.

He was transported to the jail in Bemidji on Aug. 24, 2018 and died on Sep. 4, 2018.