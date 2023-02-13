Concordia Cobbers WBB Having Historic Season

19-4 COBBERS ARE OFF TO THEIR BEST START SINCE THE 1988-89 SEASON

MOORHEAD, MN–

The Concordia Cobbers are turning heads this season. At 19-4, their best start since the 1988-89 season, The Cobbers are contending for MIAC Title.

“Our team chemistry has, I think, gotten so much better over the past few years,” said Senior Guard Emily Beseman. “And last year, we didn’t have as good of a season as we wanted to. So, this year I think we all just realized how much talent we do have as a team and we know we just have to come together.”

Head Coach, Kim Wagers, is in her fourth season at the helm of the Cobbers. After going 22-34 her first three seasons, she credits her players for the huge turn around.

“[The] kids really dialed into that ‘if you want more you got to do more,” said Coach Wagers. “We talked a little about that in every offseason we’ve had and so the kids stuck around a lot this summer and just worked really really hard.”

The Cobs successful season is getting the attention it deserves. And the Cobber community have shown their support.

“Concordia, I feel like is big on basketball like everyone loves to come watch all the professors always say ‘good luck’ [and] ‘when’s the next game’,” said Sophomore Guard Carlee Sieben. “It’s just really fun to have Concordia community and Cobber community [supporting us]. Everyone’s so supportive which is really cool.”

“All of the success we have this season like has drawn them drawn them here,” said Beseman. “Getting more and more fans and causing people to stay for our game knowing that it’s going to be a good game and we have been successful and we will continue to be. Obviously [we want to] play and win for our team and ourselves, but for them too.”

Concorida and Gustavus sit 1 and 2 in the MIAC standings after splitting their season series. But, for the Cobbers, they don’t care who they face…they just want to win.

“When you’re at that position you don’t really care who you’re playing,” said Sieben. “You just want to make it to the championship and you have to beat the best to be the best”

Concordia plays Carleton on Wednesday, Feb 15, and Hamline on Saturday, Feb 18 to finish off the regular season.

Both games are in Moorhead.