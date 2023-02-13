Lizzo is Crazy About “Blizzo”: Snowplow Named In Her Honor in MN

Music superstar Lizzo is super excited that a snowplow has been named in her honor in Minnesota.

She posted a video to social media after “Blizzo” was named one of eight winners in MnDOT’s “Name a Snowplow” contest.

“Of all the awards I have received, this, by far is the highest honor,” said Lizzo.

“To know that there is a snowplow named Blizzo that is clearing the streets of the Twin Cities, right now, makes my heart melt… or freeze.”

Lizzo also gave a shoutout to Osseo Middle School to thank them for the nomination.

“Blizzo” was the second-highest vote-getter in the contest.

Other winners were: “Blader Tot Hotdish”, “Sleetwood Mac”, “Clearopathra”, “Better Call Salt”, “Scoop! There it is”, “Han Snowlo” and “Yer a Blizzard, Harry”.

Minnesota’s Swifites nearly cracked the top eight with “Taylor Drift,” but came up 476 votes short.

Lizzo began her career in Minneapolis.