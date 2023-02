Man Found Dead Sunday in Fish House on Lake Bemidji

BELTRAMI CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Family members find a man unresponsive in a fish house Sunday on the southwest corner of Lake Bemidji.

Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says the 44-year-old man was pronounced dead just after first responders arrived on scene.

The body has been taken to Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Sheriff’s officials say no foul play is suspected and no additional information is being released at this time.