150 people come to Moorhead veteran’s funeral, family not able to come

HARWOOD, N.D. (KVRR) — A late Moorhead veteran is a honored by the F-M community with a Presidential Memorial Certificate.

He had no known family in the area, but officials say he has a brother who lives in Arizona but could not make it out to the ceremony.

Officials say they are grateful but not shocked to see around 150 people show their support at Fargo National Cemetery.

“I was just anticipating a handful of people. I know, maybe some of his former co-workers may have been here. It totally surprised us, the turnout but it’s actually not surprising. Just given the patriotism and the camaraderie of the military,” Fargo National Cemetery Funeral Director Tom Pence said.

“Fargo is an outstanding community and supports this gem of a cemetery so well. It’s always such a pleasure to come,” Program Support Assistant at Fort Snelling National Cemetery Sammi Korinek said.

She says the area support for the military is always positive and adds Hernandez not having family in the area means they had to take extra steps to organize the memorial.