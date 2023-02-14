Bill To Put Nuisance Dogs To Death Passes North Dakota House

Rep. Satrom pushing for backing for his nuisance dog bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — North Dakota House has approved a bill that would determine when a dog can be declared a public nuisance and put to death. The bill passed 56-34.

Representative Bernie Satrom of Jamestown is a co-sponsor.

He says the bill clarifies that if a dog is habitually harassing somebody on their property, that person has protections.

Grand Forks Representative Steve Vetter is opposed to the legislation.

He says the nuisance dog problem should be handled through a local ordinance and not a state law.

“If you look at the bill there is no misdemeanor, felony or fine you see in state law. What is this penalty? The penalty is death for your dog,” said Vetter.

“I don’t mind little Chihuahuas on my property, it’s not a problem, or a regular dog. But when a dog comes and tries to attack my grandchildren, this is the kind of thing where this could be very helpful. Thank you,” Satrom told the legislative body.

The Senate will take up the bill next month.