Jamestown Teacher and Coach Arrested on Drug Charges

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — A Jamestown High School teacher and coach is arrested and jailed on drug charges.

45-year-old Amy Tarno was arrested by Stutsman County Drug Task Force for possession of meth with intent to deliver.

Tarno is a business education teacher and assistant volleyball coach at the high school.

She has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.