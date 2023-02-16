N.D. House Passes Anti-Trans Athlete Bill, Senate Passes Property Tax Bills

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — North Dakota House passes a bill that would require schools to designate their athletic team for male, female, or coed participation based on biological sex.

Those speaking in favor of the bill argued it is about women’s rights and opportunities.

Opponents, such as Democratic Rep. Jayme Davis of Rolette, said schools already have requirements for trans athletes that level the playing field.

“If those who are transgender compete and win, it’s because they put in the work just like everyone else. That is what the science and lived experience show,” said Davis.

Republican Rep. Scott Louser of Minot supports the legislation and says, “When allowing a biological male to compete against biological females we are giving the opportunity to compete and win to that biological male.”

The bill passed 78-15 and heads to the senate.

North Dakota Senate passes a pair of property tax relief measures.

One bill boosts state aid to local schools and lowers the required local property tax for schools from the current 60 mills to 40 mills.

Sen. Mark Weber of Casselton says it will provide millions of dollars of tax savings to property owners.

The fiscal note on that bill is $203 million.

A second bill expands the eligibility for the homestead tax credit.

Both bills will now be considered in the House.