NDSU Women’s Basketball Takes Beats Kansas City at the SHAC

The Bison Beat the Roos to Snap a 3 Game Losing Streak

FARGO– North Dakota State Women’s Basketball took down Kansas City in a hard fought battle Thursday night. With the win the Bison snapped a three game losing streak and are now 10-1 on their home floor. At 15-10 on the season, the Bison will host Oral Roberts next on Saturday.