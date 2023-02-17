Battle Lake couple charged with multiple tax crimes

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) – The owner of a popular Battle Lake, Minn. candy store is facing numerous tax-related charges.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue says Margaret F. Haviland and Terry Allen Haviland are charged with five felony counts of failing to file individual income tax returns and five felony counts of failing to pay individual income tax.

Margaret Haviland, the owner of Granny’s Pantry, is also charged with 29 felony counts of failing to file sales and use tax returns and 31 felony counts of failing to pay and remit sales and use tax.

According to the complaints, the Havilands failed to file income tax returns or pay income tax for tax years 2017-2021. Margaret Haviland is accused of failing to file sales and use tax returns and to pay sales tax for multiple periods from July 2017 through May 2022.

Authorities say Margaret Haviland told investigators that she was aware of the missing and unpaid returns and confirmed that they collected sales tax, but used the money for business needs instead of sending it to the state. The Havilands allegedly owe more than $174,000.

Each felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.