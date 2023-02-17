LIVE: Take A World Tour Of Pizza At Latest International Potluck

You can take a world tour of Pizza this weekend in Fargo

You can take a world tour of Pizza this weekend in Fargo.

The monthly Fargo-Moorhead International Potluck series is hosting “Pizza with a Twist!” Sunday from 5-8 p.m. at Blackbird Woodfire in downtown Fargo.

Maria from Maria’s Homestyle Mexican catering and food truck brought her Birria-style pizza to the morning show on Friday.

You’ll also be able to tried pizzas with African European flavors and ingredients from Indigenous people in our region.

One goal is to use a favorite food to introduce people to brand new flavors.

Potluck organizer Peter Schott says, “Some people may have never tried wild rice or mushrooms together like that. If it’s on a pizza maybe they will try it maybe accidentally at first and figure they really like it. It could be a way for them to learn about ingredients from different cultures.”

Registration is encourages. Click here to register. Click here to learn more about this month’s International Potluck