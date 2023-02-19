Portrait of KVRR anchor is headed to State Historical Museum

The portrait was created by Bismarck artist Shane Balkowitsch

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Instead of the TV screen, our morning show anchor gets put on display through art.

Artist Shane Balkowitsch created this portrait of Emily Welker using wet plate.

It’s a process that involves ambrotype.

Allan Demaray is one of Shane’s longtime collaborators and models.

The subject has to hold perfectly still for about 6 to 10 seconds then it’s processed with silver.

It’s one of the earliest known photographic techniques and dates back to the 1840’s.

Balkowitsch created the piece in his Bismarck studio and it will now go to the State Historical Museum to be part of his permanent collection.

He also created the famous portrait of Greta Thunberg when she visited Standing Rock and his picture of Evander Holyfield is in the Smithsonian.