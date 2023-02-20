Little Falls, Minnesota Woman Killed In Crash Near Thompson, N.D.

GRAND FORKS CO., N.D. (KVRR) — The driver of a car crosses the centerline and hits a semi, killing a passenger in the car.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. on County Road 81, about 5 miles southeast of Thompson while snow was blowing across the road.

Killed was a 26-year-old woman from Little Falls, Minnesota.

The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man from Waite Park, Minnesota has non-life-threatening injuries.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says charges are pending.

The driver of the semi, 28-year-old Ross Radermacher of Amenia, North Dakota and a passenger were not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.