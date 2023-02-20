One dead after shooting inside Eddy County bar
SHEYENNE, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – One man is dead after a shooting inside Rindy’s Sheyenne Bar in Sheyenne, North Dakota.
Eddy County Sheriff Paul Lies said the incident occurred shortly after 7:00 pm Sunday.
Lies confirmed the victim died and said they are searching for a suspect, 45-year-old Nicholas Poitra, who is considered armed and extremely dangerous.
Local authorities are investigating in cooperation with the FBI, Bureau of Indian Affairs and state Bureau of Criminal Investigation.