Junkyard Brewing Building New Taproom In West Fargo

The brewery says renovations are set to start next month at the site of a former bank on 409 Sheyenne Street

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A popular Moorhead brewery has big plans to expand into North Dakota.

Junkyard Brewing announced they are opening a West Fargo taproom and released renderings of the proposed site.

Renovations are set to start next month at the site of a former bank on 409 Sheyenne Street. It will be a two-story taproom with bars on each floor and patio seating on each level.

Junkyard says they want to become a valuable member of the West Fargo community, working with local bsinesses and artsists and hosting charitable events and fundraisers.

Junkyard hopes to open the new taproom by the end of the year.