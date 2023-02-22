LIVE: New Conference Highlights Growing Latinx Culture In Metro

The Tri-College Alliance of Latinos is a new collaboration between Latino/Hispanic students from Concordia College, MSUM and NDSU

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A celebration of Latin-x culture and a push to connect Latino and Hispanic people is coming to the valley.

They’re hosting their first conference this Friday.

It’s free. Everyone is welcomed to come.

They will discuss Latino culture in the F/M area and specifically talk about education for Latino students.

You can also learn about Latino culture with music and dance performances.

Organizers say the Latino community is growing in the Metro, and they want people to feel at home here.

Jesus Gonzalez Ruiz is the President of Latinx Organization for Achievement at Concordia College. He says, “We don’t have that much of a large community here but we hope to have a united community here. We might be small but we hope to have that unity here.”

Registration is free. The event runs from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday at the Knutson Campus Center at Concordia College.