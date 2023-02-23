$1.5 Million Cash Bail Set For Accused Bar Shooter Nicholas Poitra

EDDY CO., N.D. (KVRR) — Bail is set at $1.5 million cash for Nicholas Poitra.

The Rolla, North Dakota man is charged with murder and ten other felony counts after a deadly bar shooting in Sheyenne, North Dakota on Sunday.

30-year-old Troyal Thumb was shot and killed inside Rindy’s Sheyenne Bar after the acquaintances had an argument.

Poitra went on the run but was found by a farmer in Eddy County on Wednesday around noon and held at gunpoint until law enforcement arrived.

Other charges include robbery and terrorizing.

His next court date is set for March 9.