2023 Flood Outlook: threat for major flooding remains very low

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — The third of four 2023 spring flood outlooks is released for the Red River and Devils Lake basins.

National Weather Service Grand Forks says Mother Nature has been a bit more active since the last outlook two weeks ago.

That has resulted in increasing chances of minor flooding with a few locations increasing their chances for moderate flooding.

The threat for major flooding remains very low.

The cool and potentially active weather pattern is forecast to continue for the end of February and into March.