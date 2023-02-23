LIVE: Home & Garden Show Bringing Summer Vibes As We Deal With Winter Weather

They're getting ready at the Fargodome for the three-day show to open Friday

We’re hoping for sunnier days soon. They’re trying to bring the summer vibes this weekend at the Home and Garden show.

They’re getting ready at the Fargodome for the three-day show to open Friday.

They have ideas for every part of your home, and there will be plenty of warm weather flair.

That could be from the beer garden, large plant displays and workshops, or the Broadway Square set-up from the Fargo Park District.

Here, we check out the fun from Broadway Square with Tori Benders from the Fargo Park District.

We learn more about the beer garden with Rich Lahren from Hebron Brick.

Audrey Gilbraith with Baker Garden & Gift shares her passion for plants.

Then find out how to get in on the latest trends in home design with Tom Spaeth from Accent Kitchen & Bath.

Click here to find info about show hours and a full list of vendors and workshops.