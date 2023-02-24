Police investigating puppy’s death after trip to Fargo pet groomer

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a dog following a trip to a local groomer.

Police on Friday confirmed that the investigation involves Muddy Paws Pet Spa and Grooming at 3985 56th Street South.

The owner of the seven-month-old puppy named Daisy says the dog died from injuries sustained while in the groomer’s care.

The owner, who declined an on-camera interview because she is still grieving, says her dog was injured so severely, the puppy was placed on a ventilator before she died.

Police tell KVRR News they received an animal complaint call Sunday, Feb. 19 at 9:41 a.m. They say the investigation is in the early stages and are not releasing further details.

Attorney Ryan McCamy says Muddy Paws “is heartbroken over the loss of Daisy as she appeared healthy when she arrived at Muddy Paws for services, during her services, and more importantly when she left with her owner.”

McCamy says Muddy Paws “will have no further comment as, in their opinion, the matter is concluded.”