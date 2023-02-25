UPDATED: Fargo Target store evacuated temporarily due to bomb threat

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Target on the 4200 block of 13th Ave S. was evacuated and locked down Saturday afternoon for about an hour and a half due to a report of a bomb threat.

The incident began around 11:30 a.m. and employees and customers were ordered to evacuate and stand away from the building.

KFGO reports people inside the store were not given any additional information nor opportunities to gather personal items when they were told to leave the store.

Police vehicles blocked store entrances.

Just before 1 o’clock, customers and employees were allowed back into the store.

KFGO reports there were abandoned carts scattered everywhere around the store.

The FPD’s K9 Toby, an explosive detection canine, completed a thorough search of the building and found no evidence of an active threat.

Police say a suspect has not been identified and no additional information is being released at this time.

On Friday, a Target store in Northeast Minneapolis was also evacuated for a bomb threat.