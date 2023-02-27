Commanders release Carson Wentz

WASHINGTON (KVRR) – The Commanders have released quarterback Carson Wentz after one year in Washington.

The team will save $26.176 million according to ESPN.

We have released the following players:

— S Bobby McCain

— QB Carson Wentz — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 27, 2023

The Commanders acquired Wentz and a second and seventh round pick in the 2022 win a trade with the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2022 second and third round pick and a conditional third round pick in the 2023 draft.

In eight games and seven starts with Washington, the former Bison completed 62.3% of his passes for 1,755 yards and 11 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He started the first six games of the 2022 season and was placed on injured reserve after breaking his finger against the Chicago Bears. He returned week 16 against the San Francisco 49ers.