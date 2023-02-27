Police And FBI Investigating Saturday Bomb Threat at Target in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police are working with the FBI to investigate Saturday’s bomb threat called in to Target in Fargo.

They say no suspects have been identified at this time.

Target was quickly evacuated with partially-filled, abandoned carts scattered around the store.

K9 Toby, an explosive detection canine, completed a thorough search of the building and found no evidence of an active threat.

Just before 1 p.m. Saturday customers and employees were allowed back into the store.

On Friday, a Target in Northeast Minneapolis was also evacuated for a bomb threat.