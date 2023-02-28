Moorhead Bans Glass From Home Recycling Bins, Offers Two Options

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Moorhead is following Fargo’s lead and banning glass from its recycling program.

Minnkota Recycling, which handles the cities’ collections, says glass has become too expensive to recycle, creates safety issues and contaminates the recycling stream.

Effective immediately, people should stop putting glass into Moorhead’s blue recycling bins.

There are two options: take glass to glass-only dumpsters at Woodlawn Point, Public Works Shop or Resource Recovery Center.

Or put glass in your regular gray trash bin.