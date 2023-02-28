Moorhead Boys Hockey One Win Away From Returning to State

The Spuds Have Won 9 Straight Games

MOORHEAD, MN– The Moorhead Spuds beat Sartell 4 to 1 on Saturday in the section 8 AA Boys Hockey Semifinal. With the win the Spuds advanced to the section championship where they will meet the Roseau. Rams. While the Spuds have been hot potatoes as of late with nine straight wins the team had to recover from a rocky start, going 9-9 to start the season. Now the number one seed in their section and riding a 9 game win streak the team says that a combination of learning on the fly and playing with grit has led them to playing their best hockey of the season at the right time.

“Beginning of the season we didn’t have much of that. But I think halfway through the season our boys started noticing that, that we needed to do to win.. We’ve won 7,8 in a row now I think after that so I think everyone is confident and knows that’s what it takes to win,” said junior forward, Aaron Reirson.

“Oh I think so for sure.. we’ve kept getting better and better but right now we’re really peaking at the right moment,” said junior goalie, Kai Weigel.

“The first half of the year was a lot of learning and now hopefully a lot of growing in the second half, Kai has been great in net.. we’ve seen a lot of growth in our defensemen and how they’ve been able to manage the game and and we’ve gotten some secondary scoring, I mean Aaron Reierson was outstanding early in the year and he’s kept that pace.. now we’ve had some other guys scoring which has added to not only our team but our results as well,” said coach, Jom Ammerman.