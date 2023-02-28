Willie Nelson to perform at Bluestem Amphitheater May 22

FARGO (KVRR) – Country music superstar Willie Nelson is coming to the Bluestem Amphitheater in Moorhead.

Willie Nelson & Family will perform Monday, May 22 at 7:00 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3, at 10:00 a.m.

A special online only presale will take place Thursday, March 2, from 10:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m. General admission lawn, $49.50; general admission bench, $69.50; Reserved seating $129.50 and $199.50. Additional fees may apply.

The 89-year-old Nelson has been performing since the 1950’s. He’s worked as both a solo artist and as a collaborator with several other legends including Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson.

Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician, including 56 Grammy nominations and 12 Grammys.