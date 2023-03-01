Storm creates hazardous driving conditions & a long day for tow truck drivers

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The beginning of March started out with a bang as another winter storm packed a punch on the southern valley.

Heavy snow combined with gusty winds at times created headaches for travelers especially for the Wednesday morning commute.

“It seemed like most people tried to make the morning commute, you know, everyone went out, they did not make it much further than the end of their driveways and entryways of their apartment. Then, around 9, 10, most places shut down, gave up, and most people headed back to their houses,” All Pro Towing Manager Chris Lohman said.

Poor visibility and snow-covered roads created hazardous travel conditions for drivers. Many vehicles got stuck on the road leading to a busy day for towing companies.

“Every single intersection we go by, there is three, four cars stuck, the highway they have been going up and down with the big heavy wreckers pulling out semis all day long. Probably, 40 or 50 cars between our five wreckers and twelve semis so far, maybe a little bit more. But it has been nonstop and as soon as you pull them out another one gets stuck,” Lohman said.

If your vehicle gets caught in the snow, make sure to be patient and be ready once help arrives.

“First advice would try not to leave at all, but if you are stranded out there make sure you have enough fuel, blankets, stay warm and we will get there as soon as we can. It can take an hour, two hours, 30 minutes or whatever,” All Pro Towing Driver Ethan Mulberry said.