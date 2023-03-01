Teen In Northwest North Dakota Killed After Driving In Front of Oncoming Train

MOUNTRAIL, N.D. (KVRR) — A 14-year-old male from White Earth, North Dakota is dead after his vehicle was hit by a train.

The crash in Mountrail County happened Wednesday afternoon just before 4 at 66th Street Northwest.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says the teen failed to yield at the intersection, drove through the crossing and was hit by a BNSF train headed westbound.

The SUV was pushed down the tracks and spun counter clockwise before it came to a rest.

The juvenile male driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.