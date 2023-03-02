Eli Lilly cutting insulin costs, some want ND Legislature to do the same

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – With pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly cutting 70 percent of the cost of a commonly prescribed form of insulin, advocates say it’s a first step in the right direction.

They say more work needs to be done.

“Honestly, if I hear one more story about the price of eggs, I’m probably going to lose it because I can deal without an egg, but my daughter can’t deal without insulin and many others can’t either. It seems so ridiculous to be thinking about that and inflation when we have things like this that we can make a difference. We can say, ‘No. This is wrong. We are not going to allow companies to profit outrageously on the backs of people’s lives,” Diabetes advocate Danelle Johnson said.

The price cap comes after some members of Congress criticized drug companies over its rising costs.

Humalog and Humulin will charge $35 a month in the final quarter of the year.

“It sounds like a great win, and it is a win for some people. What advocates are fighting for is a win for everyone. Affordable, accessible insulin for everyone that needs it to survive. The problem with this is they’re slashing the price of some insulins that aren’t really used by most of the people. Eli Lilly admits already that seven out of 10 people do not use this insulin,” Johnson said.

The North Dakota Senate passed a bill would cap the cost of insulin at $25 a month regardless of insurance. The House is scheduled to vote on it next week.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed a bill into law in 2020 capping a 90-day supply of insulin at $50.

Some insulin has cost up to $275 according to the advocacy group Insulin Initiative.

Johnson is calling on her former Microsoft boss, Governor Doug Burgum, to use his own advice to help her.

“He encouraged us to care about people and to have the courage to make a difference. I’m really just asking everyone to care enough about this issue. Have the courage to dig in and not just believe the headlines of, ‘Oh this company is fixing it!’ because they’re really not and look at the reality of what people are living through that are right next to you in your communities,” Danelle Johnson said.

Around 8.4 million of the 37 million people in the United States with diabetes use insulin according to the American Diabetes Association.