Lockdown At ND Schools After Active Shooter Threat Hoax

FARGO — Fargo police called for lockdowns at two Fargo public schools after two calls to the regional dispatch center claiming there were active shooters operating there.

That’s according to a letter from Fargo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi that went out to parents Thursday morning.

The letter says Fargo police asked for the schools to go into lockdown so they could investigate, during which time instruction continued.

District spokesperson said the schools were in lockdown for 30 minutes.

Law enforcement determined the calls were a hoax, part of a recent stream of “swatting” calls occurring in our region and nationwide.

Jamestown police also dealt with an active shooter hoax call shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday, according to police chief Scott Edinger.

His news release says they issued a shelter in place out of an abundance of caution and almost immediately determined the call was a hoax.

The swatting calls come as the Minnesota BCA says they’re tracking nine hoax calls to 911 Monday and Tuesday making active shooter threats against schools across the state.

Callers threatened shootings in our area in Crookston and Alexandria.

This is a developing story.

Check back here for details as they emerge.